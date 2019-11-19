Developer Wants Arbitration Order In Korean 'Smart City' Fight

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 6:39 PM EST) -- A real estate developer has urged a New York federal court not to dismiss its suit against a South Korean construction company related to the development of the Songdo smart city, saying the court has the authority to issue a declaration that the dispute belongs in arbitration. New York-based developer Gale Investments Co. LLC's South Korean operations, NSC Investment LLC and TGC/Korea Operating LLC, were formed as joint ventures with Posco Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd. The Gale entities — referred to as Gale Songdo and Gale Korea — said Monday that the court has jurisdiction to issue a declaratory ruling that its...

