AT&T Seeks To End Shareholders' Streaming Service Suit

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 5:57 PM EST) -- AT&T snapped back Monday at shareholders' claims that the telecom giant inflated subscription numbers for a video streaming service, telling a New York federal judge to toss the lengthy complaint against it. AT&T's motion to dismiss with prejudice aims to halt investors' claims that the company and its executives had lied about the popularity of its DirecTV Now video streaming service to get Time Warner shareholders to approve a merger between the two companies, and that revelations about DirecTV Now's actual performance led to a drop in the telecom giant's stock price. According to AT&T, however, a simple examination of the...

