Trump's Tariff Powers Take A Glancing Blow From Trade Court

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 4:54 PM EST) -- With a short procedural decision last week, the U.S. Court of International Trade delivered the firmest rebuke yet of President Donald Trump's use of national security tariffs and potentially offered a roadmap for other companies that may look to fight future White House duties. At the center of the opinion is Trump's use of Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which allows the U.S. to set tariffs in the name of national security. Trump used the law to restrict steel and aluminum imports last year, fueling criticism that the White House was using security as a veil for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS