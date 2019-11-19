MTA Officer Wins $530K In Trial Over Foot-Chase Injury

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 7:11 PM EST) -- A Metropolitan Transportation Authority police officer won a $530,000 verdict against the agency in New York federal court over an injury he suffered while chasing a suspect, but jurors found the officer mostly at fault for the injury and declined to award him millions more. The jury found that Domingo Ojeda proved he suffered $2.65 million in damages after injuring his Achilles tendon while chasing a suspect and subsequently missing work. But jurors determined Ojeda’s own negligence caused 80% of the damages while the MTA was responsible for 20% of the damages, according to a verdict sheet filed Monday. In his...

