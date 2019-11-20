Singapore Court Denies Slot Club Investor's $200M Award

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 6:03 PM EST) -- A Singapore appellate court has reversed a lower court's decision that favored a $200 million arbitral award to an investment firm following a dispute over a slot gambling club, saying the award can’t be enforced because the parties did not choose the seat of arbitration. The decision by the Singapore Court of Appeal, issued Monday by Judge of Appeal Judith Prakash, found that since the arbitration was wrongly seated in Singapore rather than in Macau, the ensuing award should not be enforced by other jurisdictions because it had not been obtained under a framework master agreement signed by the parties....

