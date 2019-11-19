Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Musk Can't Avoid Trial In 'Pedo Guy' Defamation Suit

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 6:32 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday ruled that Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk can't escape a defamation suit brought by hero spelunker Vernon Unsworth over Musk’s tweets calling him a pedophile, finding that Unsworth has put forth enough evidence for the dispute to head to a Dec. 3 jury trial.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk must face a defamation suit brought by a man who helped rescue young soccer players from a cave in Thailand. (AP) Unsworth, who helped coordinate the rescue of 12 young soccer players and their coach from a Thailand cave last year, sued Musk in September 2018 after the...

