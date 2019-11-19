Musk Can't Avoid Trial In 'Pedo Guy' Defamation Suit

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 6:32 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday ruled that Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk can't escape a defamation suit brought by hero spelunker Vernon Unsworth over Musk’s tweets calling him a pedophile, finding that Unsworth has put forth enough evidence for the dispute to head to a Dec. 3 jury trial. Tesla CEO Elon Musk must face a defamation suit brought by a man who helped rescue young soccer players from a cave in Thailand. (AP) Unsworth, who helped coordinate the rescue of 12 young soccer players and their coach from a Thailand cave last year, sued Musk in September 2018 after the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS