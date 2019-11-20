Will College Athletes Be Deemed Employees Soon?

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 3:52 PM EST) -- Current National Collegiate Athletic Association rules prohibit student athletes from earning any compensation through college sports and from receiving any financial aid in excess of the value of the cost of school attendance. Should a college athlete violate these rules, he or she is at risk of being deemed ineligible to participate in his or her sport. With reports of the NCAA racking up over $1 billion in annual profits and college coaches being paid like their professional league counterparts, many have asked: What about the college athletes? They argue that it is inequitable and unfair to deny student athletes the...

