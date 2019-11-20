NYU Workers Press 2nd Circ. To Revive ERISA Suit

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 6:15 PM EST) -- A class of New York University workers have urged the Second Circuit to revive their ERISA case against the university, challenging a number of decisions at the lower court, including whether a former federal judge who later joined Cravath should have presided over the case. In their 104-page brief Tuesday, the workers again contended that U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest should have passed their suit on to another judge after she decided to leave the bench because she was considering only Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP for her future workplace. The workers said that the firm’s chairman Evan Chesler was the judge’s...

