Led Zeppelin Beats 'Stairway' Copyright Case At 9th Circ.

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 12:12 PM EDT) -- The full Ninth Circuit sided with Led Zeppelin on Monday and rejected a high-profile copyright lawsuit accusing the band of stealing the intro to "Stairway to Heaven" from a little-known song. Ruling en banc, the appeals court reinstated a 2016 jury verdict that cleared the band of infringing a 1967 instrumental ballad called "Taurus" by the band Spirit. The decision overturned a 2018 ruling by three Ninth Circuit judges that had revived the lawsuit. Barring a trip to the U.S. Supreme Court, the ruling will end more than five years of litigation fought by the estate of late Spirit frontman Randy...

