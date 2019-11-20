Restaurant.com CEO Hit With Suit Over 'Self-Interested' Acts

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 5:35 PM EST) -- Two investors in dining deals website Restaurant.com filed a derivative suit Wednesday in Delaware Chancery Court alleging the company’s CEO has engaged in "self-interested" dealings and unjustly enriched himself amid financial struggle that has led to the company being shopped at an undervalued price. Shareholders Adnan Adamji and Steven Schnall, who had filed an action in Illinois state court in 2017 seeking to unseat Kenneth C. Chessick as CEO, allege in the Chancery suit that Chessick and his wife, Ellen, the company’s two directors, have breached their fiduciary duty to the company. Since starting as the Illinois-based company’s CEO in 2012,...

