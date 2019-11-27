Schools Poised To Open New Front In Opioid MDL

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 9:24 AM EST) -- Some of the nation's biggest school districts are suing major drug companies over student learning disabilities and other problems allegedly linked to the opioid crisis, portending a potentially enormous new front in the multidistrict opioid litigation. A complaint filed by Chicago's school district on Nov. 20 accuses a dozen pharmaceutical companies of unlawful opioid sales and seeks damages for expenses related to special education, addiction counseling, campus security and employee health insurance. The district is the nation's third largest school system, educating 360,000 students and supplying health benefits to 37,000 employees. Its complaint, which was filed directly in the MDL, is...

