Attys Duck Punitives In Row Over Ex-Client's Sex Assault Trial

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 8:55 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania state court has blocked a man who sued his attorneys over a $3 million sexual assault verdict from seeking punitive damages, though his legal malpractice case claiming his counsel botched the case may continue. Gregory Englesbe, the ex-CEO of a New Jersey mortgage firm accused of sexually assaulting a waitress in a Philadelphia bar in 2016, may not seek punitive damages against attorneys David Khawam and Glen Morris after a judge on Wednesday granted their objections to Englesbe's recklessness claims. Both attorneys were given 20 days to respond to Englesbe's amended complaint. Englesbe raised a litany of complaints against...

