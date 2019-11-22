Patriots Champ Slammed For 'Vitriol' In Dream House IP Suit

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 12:54 PM EST) -- A three-time Super Bowl winner with the New England Patriots has unleashed a “steady stream of vitriol” in a suit alleging a contractor infringed the former NFL player’s copyright after building his dream home, the contractor said Thursday in a bid to steer the case to mediation. Canterbury Ventures LLC said it wants to get the case resolved as quickly as possible and sell the house in question, which former Patriots’ linebacker Matt Chatham said he designed. Canterbury claims Chatham is needlessly prolonging the messy suit and is overselling a September recommendation from a federal magistrate judge that Canterbury’s summary judgment...

