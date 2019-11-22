Fla. Judge Rejects Developer's Claim That Rival Bribed Juror

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 8:58 PM EST) -- A Florida state judge on Thursday rejected a prominent Miami real estate developer's “completely untenable” claim that a rival offered to bribe a juror for a favorable verdict in a prior showdown over private jet expenses and strongly urged them to end their long-running legal battles. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman, ruling after a bench trial on the claims Craig Robins brought through two of his companies against Ugo Colombo, said in his order that he believed testimony from ex-juror Roderick Brooks' sister. She testified that Brooks offered to cut her in on the alleged bribery deal, but the judge found...

