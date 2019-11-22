NJ Firm Beats Suit Over Defaulted $32M Real Estate Loan

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 2:38 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appeals court affirmed the dismissal of a legal malpractice suit over Ciardi Ciardi & Astin's representation of a real estate development company in connection with a $32 million loan, siding with a lower court's finding that the firm represented the company, and not its principals who filed the suit. There was no express or implied retainer agreement between the firm and Grove Street Realty Urban Renewal LLC principals Thomas E. Hedenberg and Ray H. Tresch, a three-judge panel said in handing a win to Ciardi Ciardi and attorney Albert A. Ciardi III. The suit by Hedenberg and Tresch...

