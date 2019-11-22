Pepsi, Retirees Agree To End Battle Over Pension Benefits

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 5:19 PM EST) -- Married retirees who claim Pepsi shorted them on pension benefits agreed Friday to end their proposed class action, two weeks after a New York federal judge breathed new life into their case. PepsiCo Inc. and the retirees' stipulation of dismissal follows a Nov. 8 ruling in which U.S. District Judge Vincent L. Briccetti revived the retirees’ case by allowing them to bring claims under Section 205(d) of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The stipulation did not specify why the parties had agreed to dismiss the case with prejudice, but it said each side would be responsible for its own attorney...

