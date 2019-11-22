Fed. Circ. Tosses VirnetX's $600M Award In Apple Patent Fight

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 12:32 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday threw out a nearly $600 million award VirnetX won in its long-running fight with Apple over network security patents, finding the iPhone maker did not infringe certain patents involved in the dispute. The appeals court affirmed a jury's 2018 finding that Apple’s VPN On Demand feature infringed two VirnetX patents. But the court said no reasonable jury could find Apple devices infringed two additional patents. The case was sent back to the Eastern District of Texas to consider whether it can revise damages or if a new damages trial is needed. The ruling is the latest...

