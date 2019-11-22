Hagens Berman Says Fee Split In EA Suit Is Unenforceable

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 8:18 PM EST) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP urged a California federal judge to end a long-running dispute over attorney fees in the 2014 class settlement over video game maker Electronic Arts’ use of college athletes' likenesses, arguing a fee-sharing agreement with a firm fired by its client during the case can't be enforced. The firm moved for summary judgment, arguing that an agreement to split fees with the firm McIlwain LLC is unenforceable because the firm’s attorney Timothy J. McIlwain never informed his client of the arrangement and that he and his firm were later fired by that client for not seeking his...

