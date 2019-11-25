Insider Trading Verdict Backed By Evidence, 1st Circ. Rules

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 1:02 PM EST) -- A jury had ample evidence to convict a man of passing along inside information about a tire company merger from his wife, the company’s general counsel, despite newly unearthed documents and witnesses that he says show there was public news of the imminent merger, the First Circuit has ruled. The appellate panel on Friday upheld a 2016 verdict against Amit Kanodia, who was convicted on 11 counts after prosecutors charged him and two friends with cashing in more than $1 million on nonpublic information from Kanodia of a pending tire company merger between Ohio-based Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. and India-based...

