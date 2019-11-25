Tesla Pushes Court To Dismiss Investor Suit Over Musk Tweet

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 1:20 PM EST) -- Tesla has urged a California federal judge to throw out a shareholder suit over a tweet from CEO Elon Musk that said he was prepared to take the company private, arguing Friday that the securities fraud claims defy “common sense.” A proposed class of investors can’t prove that Musk made any misleading or false statements because no such statements exist, according to Tesla, Musk and the company’s board of directors. The defendants told the court Friday that Musk’s August 2018 tweets “mirror precisely” what he had said to the board about goals and funding for taking the company private a few...

