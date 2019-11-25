Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Takeda Wants Immediate Appeal Of Actos Order ‘Uncertainty’

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 6:56 PM EST) -- Takeda has urged a New York federal judge to permit immediate appeal of two orders preserving some antitrust claims accusing the Japanese pharmaceutical company of delaying generic competition for its diabetes drug Actos, arguing that the court’s interpretation of patent disclosure requirements upends government interpretation and “long-standing industry practice.”

When U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams tossed only some direct buyer claims while keeping indirect buyer allegations intact in the proposed class actions, her decision mistakenly hinged largely on an interpretation of federal law known as Section 355(b)(1) that “cannot be squared with the plain language of the statute” and conflicts both...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®