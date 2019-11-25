Takeda Wants Immediate Appeal Of Actos Order ‘Uncertainty’

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 6:56 PM EST) -- Takeda has urged a New York federal judge to permit immediate appeal of two orders preserving some antitrust claims accusing the Japanese pharmaceutical company of delaying generic competition for its diabetes drug Actos, arguing that the court’s interpretation of patent disclosure requirements upends government interpretation and “long-standing industry practice.” When U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams tossed only some direct buyer claims while keeping indirect buyer allegations intact in the proposed class actions, her decision mistakenly hinged largely on an interpretation of federal law known as Section 355(b)(1) that “cannot be squared with the plain language of the statute” and conflicts both...

