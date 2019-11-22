Samsung Heavy To Pay $75M To Settle Petrobras Bribery Case

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 9:39 PM EST) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. has agreed to a $75 million settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice and its Brazilian counterparts over claims that it funneled millions of dollars in bribes to executives at Brazil’s state oil company to secure a lucrative contract for a client, DOJ announced Friday. Samsung Heavy Industries Co. has agreed to pay a criminal penalty of $75 million, split between U.S. and Brazilian authorities. (AP) Federal investigators accused the South Korean shipbuilder of pushing roughly $20 million in bribes to top officials at Brazil’s Petrobras in exchange for the oil and energy company’s chartering of a...

