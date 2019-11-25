McDonald’s Strikes $26M Deal To End Wage Theft Class Action

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 11:39 AM EST) -- McDonald’s has agreed to pay $26 million to settle a class action alleging it underpaid thousands of workers at its corporate-run stores in California. McDonald’s will pay $26 million to resolve a state court class action accusing the fast food giant of underpaying non-managerial workers in the Golden State. (AP) The fast-food giant and a class of hourly employees asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge on Friday to approve their agreement ending a suit accusing McDonald’s of imposing timekeeping practices that violated California labor law. The class consists of all hourly non-managerial workers at corporate-owned McDonald’s restaurants in California dating...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS