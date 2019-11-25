Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Gov't Denies Burying Evidence In Census Fight With ACLU

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 6:13 PM EST) -- The Trump administration has slammed the ACLU's accusations that it concealed evidence demonstrating a GOP strategist’s alleged central role in the government’s attempt to add a citizenship question to the census, calling the group's claims an "outgrowth of speculation and innuendo."

In a filing Friday, the government criticized the American Civil Liberties Union for relying on text messages as alleged evidence of involvement by the strategist, the late Thomas Hofeller, in drafting the Trump administration's rationale for adding the question — to protect voting rights — and of the government’s efforts to suppress evidence to cover up his involvement.

“The text messages demonstrate...

