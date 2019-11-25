Fatal Bus Crash Verdict Won't Be Undone By Out-Of-State Law

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 8:05 PM EST) -- A California appeals court has affirmed a defense verdict in a lawsuit seeking to hold a California bus dealer liable for a 2010 collision that killed two and injured eight Chinese tourists in Arizona, ruling that the trial court did not err in applying defense-friendly Indiana law to the case. After remand by the California Supreme Court, a three-judge Court of Appeal panel for the Second District unanimously ruled Friday that a trial judge's choice-of-law ruling didn't warrant a new trial in a suit seeking to hold companies based in California and Indiana liable for the crash. The state high court...

