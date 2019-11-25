Whistleblowers Get $2.6M In Hospital 'Assembly Line' Case

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 10:15 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Monday approved a nearly $2.6 million payment to whistleblowers over allegations that a teaching hospital violated the False Claims Act by submitting Medicare claims for procedures only partly performed or supervised by attending surgeons. Northwell Health Inc. and Lenox Hill Hospital agreed to pay $12.3 million last month to settle claims that the hospital billed for endoscopic and robotic procedures that were improperly supervised by medical residents rather than by the attending physician, and that it administered unnecessary and improperly documented treatments in violation of Medicare law. The Manhattan teaching hospital and the former chairman...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS