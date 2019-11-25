Roger Stone's Bid To Shake Guilty Verdicts Falls Flat

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 9:43 PM EST) -- Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone can't escape guilty verdicts on the seven felony charges against him because he made no argument that the evidence used to convict him was lacking in any way, a D.C. federal judge explained Monday. A federal jury found Stone guilty earlier this month on all seven charges of lying to Congress about his connections with WikiLeaks, witness tampering and obstructing a congressional committee's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Stone, 67, who was convicted on Nov. 15 and is set to be sentenced in February, is the sixth person to be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS