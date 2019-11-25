NY MTA's New 'Debarment' Regs Unconstitutional, Suit Says

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 8:25 PM EST) -- New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority was hit with a lawsuit Monday claiming a new law that punishes contractors for failing to finish projects on time and on budget is unconstitutional and would upend government contracting well beyond the Empire State. A group called the Alliance for Fair and Equitable Contracting Today Inc., represented by Hogan Lovells, launched a suit in Manhattan federal court seeking to block the MTA and its chairman Patrick Foye from enforcing what it described as a "draconian" contractor debarment regulation that was slipped into the New York state budget bill and passed by the state Legislature without...

