Billionaire Boss Owes Over $10M For Sex Battery, Jury Told

Law360, Los Angeles (November 25, 2019, 10:09 PM EST) -- FilmOn founder Alki David should be forced to pay $10.2 million plus punitive damages for repeatedly sexually battering and harassing a former worker, her attorney told California jurors during closings Monday, urging them to send a message to a billionaire who "does whatever he wants, whenever he wants." The jury was presented evidence of David grabbing Mahim Khan's breasts and vagina and shoving her head into his crotch while simulating oral sex, Nathan Goldberg of Allred Maroko & Goldberg told the jury. The evidence also showed that David had a fondness for displaying “the mangina” to his workers where he would walk...

