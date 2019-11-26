Google Accused Of Monopolization By Media Advertising Co.

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 6:28 PM EST) -- A flagging digital media advertising company has hit Google with a lawsuit in Georgia federal court, accusing the internet giant of using a pattern of anti-competitive behavior to cement its dominance over several interrelated markets and calling for it to be broken up. Inform Inc. lodged a complaint Monday, alleging Google, YouTube and their parent, Alphabet Inc., have violated antitrust law through a series of acquisitions and various business practices designed to thwart competition. The Atlanta-based online video advertising provider contends the conduct has effectively driven it out of business while also hurting consumers and innovation. “Google’s pattern of anti-competitive practices...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS