Bel-Air Bay Club Owes $12M For Heat Exhaustion Death: Jury

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 8:00 PM EST) -- The Los Angeles-area Bel-Air Bay Club will have to pay $12 million to the mother of a real estate broker and philanthropist who experienced heat exhaustion at the oceanfront facility and later died, allegedly due to the negligence of the club and its employees, a jury found on Monday. A Los Angeles county jury awarded Katherine "Kitty" Keck the multimillion-dollar verdict on behalf of herself and the estate of her late son, William M. "Bill" Keck III, who passed away in September 2017 after becoming overheated at a paddle tennis tournament at the club, where he was a member, court documents show....

