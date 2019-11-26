T-Mobile's Promises To States In Merger Fight Called Hollow

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 7:53 PM EST) -- T-Mobile's continued efforts to pick off states from the coalition of attorneys general challenging its Sprint purchase bore important fruit this week, but critics were quick to assail deals Texas and Nevada cut with the companies as vague, "empty" and unable to address antitrust concerns bound for trial next month. Fourteen AGs, including the top enforcer in Washington, D.C., remain after Texas and Nevada joined Colorado and Mississippi in cutting deals that appear focused on specific state-level promises similar to pledges Sprint and T-Mobile have made to federal enforcers to expand wireless access nationwide. For advocates who worry the merger will reduce jobs...

