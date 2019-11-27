Nielsen Asks Out Of Investor Suit Over EU Data Law Impact

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 2:06 PM EST) -- Nielsen Holdings PLC is urging a New York federal court to throw out a proposed class action accusing the data analytics company of misleading investors about declining growth and the impact of the European Union's new data protection laws on its business. The investors contend that Nielsen and its executives overestimated the company's prospects and failed to disclose to shareholders how the EU's General Data Protection Regulation, which became effective in May 2018, would affect its growth rates and compliance efforts. But Nielsen said in its Nov. 26 memorandum that the stockholders' claims rely on confidential witnesses who held nonmanagement roles in...

