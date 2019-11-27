Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NCAI's Ex-GC Says News Sites 'Ruined' His Legal Career

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 6:04 PM EST) -- The former general counsel for the National Congress of American Indians urged an Oregon federal judge Wednesday to reject the group's bid to escape his suit claiming its news outlet and two other news websites defamed him, saying they had "ruined [his] stellar career" by publishing articles containing false sexual harassment accusations against him.

The NCAI — which owns the Indian Country Today website — High Country News and the owners of Indianz.com had separately asked the court earlier this month to toss the suit brought by ex-GC John Dossett, arguing that their reporting dealt with a matter of public interest that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies