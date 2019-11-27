NCAI's Ex-GC Says News Sites 'Ruined' His Legal Career

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 6:04 PM EST) -- The former general counsel for the National Congress of American Indians urged an Oregon federal judge Wednesday to reject the group's bid to escape his suit claiming its news outlet and two other news websites defamed him, saying they had "ruined [his] stellar career" by publishing articles containing false sexual harassment accusations against him. The NCAI — which owns the Indian Country Today website — High Country News and the owners of Indianz.com had separately asked the court earlier this month to toss the suit brought by ex-GC John Dossett, arguing that their reporting dealt with a matter of public interest that...

