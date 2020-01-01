3 Looming Questions On California's Benchmark Privacy Law

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- America's privacy landscape received a major shakeup Wednesday when a new California law giving U.S. consumers unprecedented rights over how companies handle their data went into effect. The California Consumer Privacy Act gives consumers the right to know what data online businesses collect about them, ask companies to delete that data and opt out of the sale of their information to third parties. Businesses have spent the last 18 months scrambling to figure out how to comply with a first-of-its-kind statute viewed as both a new frontier for privacy litigation and potential starting point for a federal comprehensive privacy law....

