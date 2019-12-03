Military Families Say Mold In Homes Caused Health Issues

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 4:03 PM EST) -- Five military families are slamming a set of private companies that own and manage their housing at Florida's MacDill Air Force Base with a proposed class action blaming the businesses for mold in their homes and resultant health problems. Three Air Force families and a duo of Army families filed a complaint in Florida federal court on Monday accusing the companies of not adequately building or managing their homes, which led to mold problems. The exposure to mold, the families claimed, has led to a variety of health issues, including respiratory problems, enlarged lymph nodes and headaches, among other problems....

