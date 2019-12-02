Billionaire Hit With $50M Punitive Damages For Sex Battery

Law360, Los Angeles (December 2, 2019, 4:44 PM EST) -- A California jury took less than an hour Monday to decide that billionaire FilmOn founder Alki David should pay $50 million in punitive damages for committing sexual battery against a former worker in addition to the $8.25 million compensatory verdict the panel reached last week. “You get to tell the world that someone with money, someone who's rich, someone who is a multibillionaire is not above the law,” plaintiff Mahim Khan's attorney Nathan Goldberg told the jurors Monday before asking that they award Khan $50 million in punitive damages — a request they granted in full. David had already lost two other...

