Subcontractor Says $3M Held Back From Marines Base Work

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 10:21 PM EST) -- An electrical contractor sued a joint venture of engineering firms Bethel and Webcor in California federal court Monday, saying the companies stiffed it on part of a nearly $10 million subcontract for construction work at U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. Bethel-Webcor JV-1 owes Baker Electric nearly $3.14 million for its work on a subcontract to help build a communications complex at Camp Pendleton in Southern California, failing to pay the full amount owed under the original deal and ignoring two change orders for additional work, Baker said in its complaint. “Baker has performed all conditions, covenants and promises required on...

