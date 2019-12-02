Musk's Buzzfeed Email In 'Pedo' Suit Won't Go To Damages

Law360, Los Angeles (December 2, 2019, 10:40 PM EST) -- On the eve of trial Monday in a spelunker's defamation suit against Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a California federal judge held firm on his decision preventing the spelunker from using Musk's email to a Buzzfeed reporter calling him a "pedo" to show damages. At a hearing in Los Angeles that stretched into the evening, U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson stuck by a pre-trial order he issued Nov. 27 in which he said cave diver Vernon Unsworth can only use the billionaire's email to a BuzzFeed reporter saying that the spelunker — who captured worldwide fame for helping rescue a Thai soccer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS