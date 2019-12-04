Korean Construction Co. Wants 'Smart City' Suit Tossed

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 7:14 PM EST) -- A South Korean construction company has pressed a New York federal court to dismiss a real estate developer’s suit related to the development of the Songdo smart city, saying the court lacks the authority to issue a declaration that the action belongs in arbitration. Posco Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd. said Monday that the court lacks jurisdiction to issue a declaratory ruling that claims by the South Korean operations of Gale Investments Co. LLC relating to construction and development of the $35 billion Songdo International Business District, about a hour west of Seoul, must be arbitrated before an International Chamber of...

