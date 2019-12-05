Real Estate Rumors: Orda, KeyBank, CitizenM

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 6:37 PM EST) -- Orda Management Corp. is hoping to get as much as $800 million with the sale of an office building on Park Avenue in New York, The Real Deal reported on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The company is seeking to sell 225 Park Ave., a 675,000-square-foot property that counts BuzzFeed and Facebook Inc. as tenants, according to the report. KeyBank and Fidelis Asset Management have loaned $135 million to Moin Development for a hotel on Park Avenue South in Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday. The loan is for Mondrian Park Avenue, which has 190 rooms and is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS