Angels Reach Deal With Anaheim To Buy Stadium For $325M

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 4:19 PM EST) -- A land management company associated with the owner of Major League Baseball's Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim is set to buy the team's stadium from the city for $325 million and keep the team in Anaheim through 2050, according to a deal announced by the city on Wednesday. Under the deal, SRB Management LLC, of which team owner Arte Moreno is a partner, will buy the stadium and the surrounding 153 acres of city land for about $2.1 million an acre, at the high end of the land's appraised value, the city said in a press release. "After years of uncertainty,...

