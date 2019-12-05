Facebook Asks High Court To Take Up Biometric Privacy Case

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 10:19 PM EST) -- Facebook is pressing the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Ninth Circuit ruling that preserved a potentially multibillion-dollar class action over its face-scanning practices, arguing that the dispute provides a "clean vehicle" to review thorny standing and class certification issues. In a petition for writ of certiorari filed Monday, Facebook asserted that the Ninth Circuit was wrong to uphold the certification of a class of millions of Illinois Facebook users who are accusing the social media giant of violating the state's unique Biometric Information Privacy Act in an August ruling that cleared the way for the dispute to proceed to trial. Facebook contended...

