Hospitality Outlook: ADA Website Suits Won't Go Away

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 4:10 PM EST) -- When the Americans with Disabilities Act was enacted by Congress in July 1990, the internet was in its infancy and few, if any, considered the law's applicability to cyberspace. But in 2006, a judge in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California ruled that the ADA applied not just to brick and mortar establishments, but to websites: National Federation of the Blind v. Target Corp. brought the ADA into the digital age. Application of the ADA to mobile apps would follow nearly a decade later. In October, 13 years after Target, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an...

