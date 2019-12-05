States Seek To Reveal Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Emails On DOJ

Law360, New York (December 5, 2019, 6:55 PM EST) -- A coalition of states petitioned a Manhattan federal judge Thursday to allow the public to see corporate emails discussing how to get approval from a senior government official, ahead of a blockbuster antitrust trial over the Sprint-T-Mobile merger that starts Monday. During defendants’ last-minute motions to keep company information secret, counsel for plaintiff states pitched U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Lehrburger on the importance of revealing executives’ internal emails that show their strategy to sway an unnamed senior official in the U.S. Department of Justice to approve the proposed megamerger of Sprint and T-Mobile. Munger Tolles & Olson LLP is helping...

