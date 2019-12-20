Top Federal Tax Cases Of 2019

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 11:13 AM EST) -- From President Donald Trump's attempts to keep his tax returns private to a fight over how much courts should defer to the Internal Revenue Service's rulings, 2019 saw federal courts decide several cases with important tax implications. Here, Law360 reviews some top federal tax decisions from the past year. Trump Subpoenas In 2019 Trump fought a multifront battle to keep his tax return information private, and in December the U.S. Supreme Court decided to hear three related cases over whether the president can suppress subpoenas for his financial documents, including his tax information. In one instance, New York County District Attorney...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS