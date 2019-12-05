Developer Seeks Atty Fees After Beating Juror Bribery Claim

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 7:35 PM EST) -- Miami real estate developer Ugo Colombo is seeking to recover attorney fees after a Florida state judge rejected a “completely untenable” claim from rival Craig Robins that Colombo offered to bribe a juror for a favorable verdict in a prior showdown over private jet expenses. Colombo's motion, filed Monday in circuit court in Miami, does not list a specific amount that he is seeking, but it said that “Robins must be held to account for the millions of dollars of baseless litigation that he caused.” The fee request is the latest step in a long-running legal battle that pits two of...

