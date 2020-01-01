Sports & Betting Cases To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- With college athletes continuing their legal challenge to the NCAA's amateur system and the U.S. women's soccer team fighting for pay equality, 2020 is set to be another busy one for the world of sports law. Here, Law360 takes a look at cases attorneys should watch this year. College Athletes Press On in NCAA Antitrust Fight The legal fight over the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s rules capping athlete compensation rages on into another year as both the NCAA and a group of college athletes appealed a March ruling that had sought to thread the needle on what the organization could do...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS