The AGs Challenging T-Mobile/Sprint & The Ones Left Behind

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 9:18 PM EST) -- When he joined a coalition of state attorneys general seeking to stop T-Mobile US Inc.'s purchase of Sprint Corp., Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton made it evident that federal enforcers' deals clearing the merger weren't sufficient to address his concern that the megamerger would harm competition. Paxton said Aug. 1 that he "has an independent obligation to protect Texas consumers." That statement accompanied his decision to become the first, and only, Republican attorney general to join a coalition of Democratic enforcers suing to block the deal. Paxton went on to say that the U.S. Department of Justice's clearance settlement, which aims...

