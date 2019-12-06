American Airlines Workers Say ERISA Row Is 'Ripe' For Cert.

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 3:49 PM EST) -- Former American Airlines workers suing over alleged retirement plan mismanagement have hit back at the air carrier's objections to their push for approval of a 20,000-member class, saying the company hasn't identified any compelling reason not to grant class certification. Salvadora Ortiz and Thomas Scott on Thursday told a Texas federal court that American Airlines and the American Airlines Pension Asset Administration Committee’s positions in a November filing asking the court to deny certification were “entirely unsupported by the law.” Even though the plan participants said class certification wasn’t necessary to get relief for the entire plan, they argued that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS